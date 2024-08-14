Drinagh and Bandon to meet in Masters Cup final

BY GER McCARTHY

BANDON and Drinagh Rangers will meet in the 2024 West Cork League Masters Cup decider following impressive semi-final victories.

Clonakilty Soccer Club and Drinagh continued an age-old rivalry with the latter edging their Masters Cup last four encounter 2-1 in Darrara. Last year’s cup winners Rangers made it through courtesy of Denis O’Driscoll and Keith Jagoe strikes. Alan Ward provided Clonakilty’s lone response.

Kinsale and Bandon’s Masters Cup semi-final also ended 2-1. It was the visitors and defending Masters League champions Bandon who emerged from Madden Park with a hard-earned win. Eoin Hogan netted for the hosts but first half Darren Heffernan and Andrew Duane efforts were enough to see Bandon progress.

The final four of this summer’s West Cork League Masters Shield has also been decided. Bay Rovers needed extra-time to overcome Castlelack’s determined challenge in Kealkill. Level one apiece the end of normal time, Rovers won 2-1 thanks to a Brian Donovan brace. James Cunningham scored for Castlelack. Dunmanway Town and Aultagh Celtic’s Shield quarter-final ended scoreless after extra-time and required penalties to decide the outcome. Ciarán Nangle, John Roche, James O’Driscoll and Tim Crowley converted from the spot as Aultagh won out 4-3.

Skibbereen received a walkover from Beara United and qualified for the Masters Shield semi-finals without kicking a ball.

Castletown Celtic welcomed Sullane to Castletownkenneigh in the competition’s final last-eight fixture. 0-0 at the break, John Mullane pushed Castletown ahead shortly after the restart. A second goal, scored by John Horgan, doubled Celtic’s lead before Damien Hoare pulled one back for the visitors. The home team held on for a 2-1 win and joined Aultagh Celtic, Bay Rovers and Skibbereen in the hat for the Masters Shield semi-finals draw.

The West Cork League Masters’ Western and Eastern Conferences have been completed, confirming this year’s Masters Play-Off semi-finalists. Drinagh Rangers finished top in the West, two points ahead of runners-up Aultagh Celtic and four clear of third placed Beara United.

Rangers and Aultagh were already through to the Masters play-offs before their final conference meeting in Canon Crowley Park. Melvin Beamish and Barry (T) O’Driscoll efforts secured Drinagh’s 2-0 victory. Bandon had qualified for the last four of this summer’s Masters League play-offs prior to the Eastern Conference leaders’ 2-0 victory away to Kinsale. Gerard Keohane and Andrew Daunt first half efforts secured Bandon’s win. Sullane grabbed the Eastern Conference runners-up berth courtesy of a 2-1 success at Castletown Celtic. A missed Sullane penalty preceded John Horgan’s opener but the Ballyvourney club fought back impressively. Christopher Brown and Johnathan Mullane netted to earn Sullane a play-off semi-final place. On the same evening, Iain O’Driscoll (2) and Alan Ward strikes earned Clonakilty Soccer Club a 3-0 win over Castlelack. So, Drinagh Rangers will host Sullane and Aultagh Celtic will travel to Bandon in this year’s West Cork League Masters play-off semi-finals.