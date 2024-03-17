Dominant Keith Cronin powers to West Cork Rally victory

PROTECTING a significant lead, Ballylickey’s Keith Cronin and his Killarney co-driver Mikie Galvin took their Ford Fiesta Rally2 to a strong victory in the Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally on Sunday afternoon to make it two wins from two appearances in this season’s Samdec Securities Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.

With an overnight advantage of a minute and 18.8 seconds, they were able to pace themselves through today’s six stages to take the laurels.

They finished 57.2 seconds in front of Welsh driver Matt Edwards and his Mallow co-driver David Moynihan with World Junior Rally champions William Creighton/Liam Regan 29.2s further behind in what was a Ford Fiesta Rally2 lockout of the top three podium places.

Cronin was delighted with the win as he emulated his uncle Denis, who won the West Cork in 2005; incidentally also co-driven by a Kerry native,Helen O’Sullivan.

It was the first time in the history of the rally that it featured three days. At the finish, Keith said, ‘It was a tough rally, the conditions yesterday were really tough. We were driving very much within ourselves today, we had a big lead, so we didn't need to push at all today, we just tried to manage the gap.’

He paid tribute to the organisers, especially the marshals. ‘I would like to thank all the marshals and organisers, especially for yesterday, I don't know how people stood out in that weather.’

Two West Cork drivers retired from the top ten today, David Guest crashed his Ford Fiesta Rally2 out of tenth place on the first run though the stage at Sam’s Cross while Jason McSweeney crashed out on the penultimate stage (Glandore) whilst holding down ninth place.

Owen Murphy (Citroen C3 Rally2) finished ninth overall with his Askeaton co-driver Anthony Nestor. Clonakilty’s Cal McCarthy (Citroen C3 Rally2) and his Rosscarbery co-driver were eleventh. Elsewhere, Dunmanway’s Conor McCarthy and Dripsey’s Gavin Sheehan (Ford Fiesta Rally2) were nineteenth overall and winners of Class 24. Clonakilty’s Kevin Kelleher (Ford Escort) came home in twentieth position and second in class.

RESULTS: 1. K. Cronin/M. Galvin (Ford Fiesta Rally2) 2h. 11m. 36.2s; 2. M. Edwards/D. Moynihan (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+57.2s; 3. W. Creighton/L. Regan (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+1m. 26.4s; 4. Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Citroen C3 Rally2)+2m. 10.4s; Johnny Greer/Niall Burns (Citroen C3 Rally2)+2m. 52.5s; D. Kelly/D. O’Sullivan (Volkswagen Polo GTi R5)+4m. 09.0s; E. Doherty/T. Murphy (Skoda Fabia R5)+4m. 20.9s; G. Kiernan/John McCabe (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+6m. 39.5s; 9. O. Murphy/A. Nestor (Citroen C3 Rally2)+8m. 08.4s; 10. M. Boyle/D. McCafferty (VW Polo GTi R5)+8m. 40.9s.

Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin are supported by M O’Brien Group of Companies, Lyons Motor Group, Shane Casey Electrical Services, Molson Equipment, Pirelli, EARS Motorsport Ireland, Cronin’s Centra (Ballylickey, Union Hall, Leap, Millstreet and Dundrum), Cronin’s HomeValue Hardware, Westlink Service Station and Daybreak Shop, Cremin Coaches, Keohane Seafoods, M-Sport and Wurth Ireland.



Read next Thursdays Southern Star for a two-page review of this Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally.