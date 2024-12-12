Doctor Dominic! Legendary rowing coach Casey takes centre stage

DOMINIC Casey is known for preferring to step away from the spotlight, but he was front and centre when he was awarded an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Education by University College Cork (UCC) at a prestigious conferring ceremony on Wednesday evening.

The Skibbereen man joined an esteemed group of honourees, including actor Jeremy Irons, Lord David Puttnam, and Dr. Adi Roche, being recognised for their exceptional contributions to their respective fields.

The ceremony took place in the Aula Maxima, Main Quadrangle, UCC. Dominic’s honorary doctorate was introduced by Dr. Brian O’Flaherty, Programme Director, UCC, and the Skibbereen man was honoured for excellence in rowing.

Annamarie Phelps, President of European Rowing, applauded Dominic’s contributions: ‘Dominic Casey has been pivotal to the success of Irish rowing, contributing to its status as a leading light across the European rowing nations. This award is much deserved, recognising years of dedication, learning, and nurturing that have inspired generations of athletes and coaches.’

Between his work with Skibbereen Rowing Club and Irish lightweight rowing, he is a towering figure in the world of rowing. Since 2016, Dominic has served as High-Performance Coach for Rowing Ireland’s lightweight teams. His coaching portfolio includes 32 senior international lightweight medals and historic milestones such as Ireland’s first Olympic rowing medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics, followed by gold and a world record in the lightweight double sculls at Tokyo 2020. Most recently, Dominic led the men's lightweight double sculls to gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest rowing coaches in the world.

Jane Williams, President of Rowing Ireland, highlighted Dominic’s leadership: ‘On behalf of Rowing Ireland, I warmly congratulate Dominic on this well-deserved recognition. His clear vision, dedication, and quiet leadership have not only brought glory to our sport but also inspired countless rowers to achieve their best.”

Michelle Carpenter, CEO of Rowing Ireland, emphasised his transformational impact: ‘Dominic Casey has elevated Irish rowing to unprecedented heights. His coaching of the lightweight double sculls and other crews has led to Olympic success, including two gold medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics. His philosophy centres on athlete empowerment, inspiring a new generation of rowers to achieve greatness.’