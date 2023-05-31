DID YOU KNOW: 5 facts about Cork v Kerry

OLD RIVALS Cork and Kerry meet in the All ireland SFC Group 1 on Saturday at 3pm at Pairc Ui Chaoimh, live on GAAGO. Here’s five facts you need to know ahead of the big game.

***

1. Cork have lost nine out of the last ten encounters between the sides. The outlier being in 2020 when Mark Keane struck a late winning goal to knock the Kingdom out of the COVID championship.

2. Cork v Kerry has been by far the busiest championship rivalry in football since 2000. They have met 33 times with Kerry winning 21 to Cork’s six while there were six draws.

3. In the last five Kerry wins, there has been an average of exactly 13 points between the teams. Cork have lost two of those matches by 15 points or more (2018 and 2021). Hopefully it’ll be tighter on Saturday.

4. Cork have scored 1-32 in this year’s championship, and conceded 1-31 after losing to Clare 0-14 to 0-13 and beating Louth 1-19 to 1-17.

5. Cork’s top scorer in the 2023 championship so far is Steven Sherlock with 0-11. He is also the top scorer in all competitions with 1-56. Brian Hurley and Chris Og Jones have 2-17 from play each, the most from play by Cork players this year.