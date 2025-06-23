David Harte excited by challenge as switch to Uhlenhorst in Germany confirmed

DAVID Harte is excited about the next chapter in his hockey story – the former Bandon Grammar student is hoping to help German club HTC Uhlenhorst Mülheim to get back to the top of the Bundesliga.

Historically, Uhlenhorst is the most successful club in German history, having won nine European titles and a record number of Bundesliga crowns (18), and Harte (37) has signed for the club after calling time on his 13-year career with SV Kampong in The Netherlands.

‘I'm really looking forward to the new challenge and the chance to play in the Bundesliga for a club like Uhlenhorst with such a great history,’ said Harte, while Uhlenhorst coach Thilo Stralkowski is excited to have the former two-time world goalkeeper of the year on board.

‘David is one of the world's best goalkeepers of the last 10 to 15 years and, as a person, is a great fit for the team and club. With his quality and enormous experience, he will be a strong support.’