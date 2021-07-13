Darren Sweetnam moves to Oyonnax for 2021/22 season

DARREN Sweetnam’s French rugby adventure is only getting started after the Dunmanway man signed a deal with French club Oyonnax for next season.

Sweetnam (28) had been on loan with Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle since March – on a three-month contract as injury cover – when he ended his long association with Munster.

The former Ireland international has now signed with Oyonnax, who compete in the French Pro D2, the second division in French rugby. Sweetnam’s new club, based in eastern France, finished fourth in last season’s Pro D2, losing to eventual champions Perpignan in the semi-finals.

‘We are very happy to welcome Darren. He will bring us his qualities of speed and finisher, as well as his experience of high international level, which he acquired in particular in the iconic club of Munster. He has just had an exciting end to the season with La Rochelle,’ Oyonnax head coach Joe El-Abd said.

In the Top 14, Sweetnam made his La Rochelle debut in April against Lyon when he came off the bench, made his first start for the club in May against Montpellier, and hit the headlines with two tries for O’Gara’s men in a win against Pau in May. Now, the former Doheny hurler will continue his French rugby adventure with Oyonnax next season as they look to win promotion to the top tier.

With Munster, he scored 22 tries in 92 appearances, having joined the Academy in 2012.