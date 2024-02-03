Darragh McElhinney goes second in all-time Irish indoors list after clocking 3000m PB in Metz

BY DARAGH BROWNE

DARRAGH McElhinney produced an outstanding 3,000m performance at the World Indoor Tour Meet in Metz this evening, clocking a 7:39.92 personal best to go second on the all-time list indoors.

The Glengarriff man, who finished second in today’s race, moves into second on the Irish all time list indoors ahead of the legendary Frank O'Mara. The time also edges him ever closer to the Alistair Cragg’s 3,000m indoor record of 7:38.59 which has stood since 2004.

Nick Griggs was also in action in the same race in Metz, ironically claiming McElhinney’s U23 3,000m record with a personal best of his own. The Candour Track Club athlete crossed the finish in 6th place in a time of 7:45.57.

All eyes will be on the 3,000m once again tomorrow evening with Ireland's Brian Fay and Andrew Coscoran set to take on the distance in Boston.