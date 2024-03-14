Crowley starts at fly half for Six Nations showdown with Scotland

JACK Crowley will start at fly half for Ireland for their final Six Nations game against Scotland in the Aviva Stadium at 4.45pm. The former Bandon RFC star is hoping to guide his side to a second consecutive Six Nations title.

Andy Farrell made no changes to the starting side that lost to England in Twickenham. He has however decided on a 5/3 split on the bench, with Garry Ringrose back in the matchday squad.

The full squad is listed below:

Starting XV

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Calvin Nash

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Jack Crowley

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony (C)

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Cian Healy

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Ryan Baird

20. Jack Conan

21. Conor Murray

22. Harry Byrne

23. Garry Ringrose