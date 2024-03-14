Sport

Crowley starts at fly half for Six Nations showdown with Scotland

March 14th, 2024 2:14 PM

By Sean Holland

Jack Crowley starts at fly half for Ireland. (Photo: @IrishRugby on X)

JACK Crowley will start at fly half for Ireland for their final Six Nations game against Scotland in the Aviva Stadium at 4.45pm. The former Bandon RFC star is hoping to guide his side to a second consecutive Six Nations title.

Andy Farrell made no changes to the starting side that lost to England in Twickenham. He has however decided on a 5/3 split on the bench, with Garry Ringrose back in the matchday squad.

The full squad is listed below:

Starting XV

15. Hugo Keenan
14. Calvin Nash
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. James Lowe
10. Jack Crowley
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Joe McCarthy
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony (C)
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher
17. Cian Healy
18. Finlay Bealham
19. Ryan Baird
20. Jack Conan
21. Conor Murray
22. Harry Byrne
23. Garry Ringrose

*****

