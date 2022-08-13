Cronin extends BRC lead with victory in Grampian Rally

BALLYLICKEY driver Keith Cronin and his Killarney co-driver Mikie Galvin have taken their VW Polo GTi R5 to victory in the Grampian Rally in Scotland, round four of the British Rally Championship.

With fastest times on all but one of the day’s six stages, they finished 21 seconds ahead of the similar car of their title rivals Welshman Osian Pryce and Killarney’s Noel O’Sullivan.

Cronin, seeking a record equalling fifth BRC title, now leads Pryce by 18 points.

Entering the final stage Cronin led from the Skoda Fabia R5 of Londoner Ruari Bell with Welsh driver Osian Pryce (VW Polo GTi R5) third. However, Bell went down a ditch into. a tree and lost significant time and had to be content with third – eight seconds further behind in third.

The next round of the series is the Get Connected Rali Bae Ceredigion in Wales (September 3/4) across the bumpy and unforgiving moorland roads.

See next Thursday’s Southern Star for a full report on the Grampian Rally as Cronin continue his ‘Drive for Five.’