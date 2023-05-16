Cronin brothers on the podium again

IN the second round of the Irish Karting Championships at Tynagh, County Galway, the Cronin brothers, Robert and Colin, from Ballylickey continued their good form. Just like the opening round, they took podium places.

Robert won the Rotax Max category and Colin was second in the Iame X30 Juniors, a replica of their first round results.

In the Iame X-30 Juniors, Colin and Mogeely’s Daniel Kelleher set the pace during the opening two laps only for Kelleher to spin out after contact with Cronin’s kart. Rather than hinder Cronin’s progress, Kelleher put himself out of contention. Colin led for a time but CJ Bennett managed to sneak past and although Cronin had a chance to overtake on the home straight during the final lap, his effort just fell short.

Ballymakeery’s Keith Grant finished fifth and was the top Iame X-30 Junior Rookie. Clonakilty’s Ronan Hennessy, who showed well in the pre-finals, finished 17th after suffering a spin during the final.

Meanwhile, in the Rotax Max category in Galway, Robert Cronin controlled his race and took a solid victory – 0.653s ahead of Nadine Kavanagh with Shane O’Leary, who was second in the first round, completing the podium. Ballyvourney’s Anthony O’Conaill and Clonakilty’s Patrick Hennessy were eighth and 11th respectively. The next round of the MI series takes place in Athboy, Co. Meath on Sunday June 4th.