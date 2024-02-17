Cork's relegation fears increase after home loss to Cavan

CORK 0-16

CAVAN 0-17

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

CORK are in the height of relegation trouble following a dramatic one-point defeat at home to Cavan in the Allianz National Football League Division 2 at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

An attendance of 3,533 witnessed a free-flowing game played, at times at championship intensity, in which Cork looked in control leading 0-11 to 0-8 at the interval. Outscored seven points to one at the start of the second period however, the Rebels were unable to sustain their first-half efforts. Worse still, John Cleary’s side couldn’t muster a second-half score from open play.

Losing Luke Fahy (to a yellow and black card) was a further blow after 46 minutes but Cork dug in and trailed 0-15 to 0-13 when Mark Cronin landed a 45. Cavan were then reduced to 14 players with Padraig Faulkner suffered the same fate as Fahy but it was Cork who hit back, Steven Sherlock coming off the bench to land two frees and level matters early in injury-time.

Alas, it was Cavan who kicked on with the excellent Paddy Lynch and Oisin Brady making it a two-point game. Sherlock’s late free couldn’t prevent another Cork defeat and leave John Cleary’s side’s Division 2 status and possible All-Ireland SFC participation in serious doubt.

Ciarán Brady fisted the visitors ahead inside two minutes but the Rebels responded via Brian Hurley (free). A second consecutive fisted point restored Cavan’s lead via Caoimhín O’Reilly. Cork kicked on with Mark Cronin (free), Chris Óg Jones and Brian O’Driscoll making it 0-4 to 0-2. Another O’Reilly score brought Cavan to within a point.

Killian Brady’s black card temporarily reduced the Ulster men to 14 players as Brian Hurley converted a free. The hosts hit the crossbar before Gerard Smith and Matty Taylor exchanged scores to make it 0-6 to 0-4. Luke Fahy received a black card just as Cavan were restored to their full complement, but Mark Cronin made space to fist over the bar. A close-range Paddy Lynch free was followed by a longer placed ball from the same Cavan player.

Next, Lynch was on hand to finish off a flowing move prior to Conor Rehill splitting the posts and edging the visitors 0-8 to 0-7 ahead. Chris Óg Jones’ second score levelled matters for a third time before Óg Jones, Colm O’Callaghan and Brian Hurley efforts sent Cork in 0-11 to 0-8 ahead at the break.

Paddy Lynch and Mark Cronin exchanged frees before a Cian Madden Brace brought Cavan to within a point, 0-12 to 0-11, at the start of the second period. A rampant Cavan drew level when Oisin Brady scored and worse was to follow for Cork when Luke Fahy was sent to the line, a yellow card adding to his first half black card indiscretion.

Paddy Lynch’s fifth (free) score edged Cavan ahead as 14-man Cork looked for a way back. Lynch converted another two frees to make it 0-15 to 0-12 but Mark Cronin responded via a 45. Cork kicked two consecutive wides before their opponents were reduced to 14 players when Padraig Faulkner was sent to the line (black card following a first half yellow).

Substitute Steven Sherlock landed a free and then another in injury-time to level it up 0-15 apiece. Cavan had the final say however, winning a debatable free from which they worked an Oisin Brady score. It was Paddy Lynch who put the seal of a famous Cavan win eight minutes into injury-time, despite a late Sherlock free, and landed Cork in the height of relegation difficulties.

Scorers - Cork: M Cronin 0-4 (2 45s, 1f), B Hurley (2f), S Sherlock (3f), C Óg Jones 0-3 each; M Taylor, C O’Callaghan, B O’Driscoll 0-1 each. Cavan: P Lynch 0-9 (6f), Caoimhin O’Reilly, C Madden 0-2 each, G Smith, C Brady, O Brady, C Rehill 0-1 each.

CORK: C Kelly (Éire Óg); M Shanley (Clonakilty), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), T Walsh (Kanturk); L Fahy (Ballincollig) R Maguire (Castlehaven), M Taylor (Mallow); I Maguire (St Finbarr’s), C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg); E McSweeney (Knocknagree), R Deane (Bantry Blues), B O’Driscoll (Carrigaline); M Cronin (Nemo Rangers), B Hurley (captain, Castlehaven), C Óg Jones (Iveleary). Subs: S Powter for M Cronin (56), F Herlihy for R Deane (56), S Sherlock for B Hurley (58), D Cashman for M Shanley (64), J Cahalane for E McSweeney (71).

CAVAN: G O’Rourke; O Kiernan, K Brady, J McLoughlin; P Faulkner (joint-capt), N Carolan, G Smith; K Clarke, R Donohoe; C Brady (joint-capt), B O’Connell, C O’Reilly; P Lynch, J Smith, R O’Neill. Subs: O Brady for J Smith (24, inj), C Madden for R Donohue (ht), C Rehill for K Brady (ht), T Madden for Caoimhin O’Reilly (66), Cormac O’Reilly for R O’Neill (73), Cian Reilly for N Carolan (76).

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Kerry).