Cork relegation fears worsen after home loss to Mayo

ANTHONY NEWMAN REPORTS

CORK'S relegation fears have worsened after a home loss to Mayo in their Lidl NFL Division 1 clash at the 4G pitch at SuperValu Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

The game was originally scheduled for Mallow but that pitch was unplayable so had to be moved to the 4G pitch to ensure it went ahead.

The win now puts Mayo on seven points and should be enough to secure their status in the top flight next season.

For Cork they are now in relegation dogfight and they have to win their final games to have a chance of staying up.

Lisa Cafferky opened the scoring for Mayo four minutes in, with Daire Kiely levelling from a free for Cork.

Using the wind to its full advantage Mayo went back in front when Sinead Walsh scored a magnificent point from long distance to make it 0-2 to 0-1. A great tackle by Libby Coppinger won the ball back for Cork and she played Abigail Ring in to see the sides level again. Another quality point from Walsh put her side back in front before Ring had them level for the third time.

Maire Cannon and Sinead Cafferky put the visitors two in front, but Cork finished the half strongly. Coppinger was unlucky not to get a goal with her effort going across the line and the danger was cleared. But two late points from Kiely, one from a free, saw the sides level at half time, 0-5 apiece, and all to play for.

Sinead Cafferky put Mayo back in front at the start of the second half and with 38 minutes gone they were awarded a penalty. Sarah Leahy was deemed to have fouled Aoife Geraghty but Lisa Cafferky put her effort wide to keep Cork in contention. Geraghty put two between the sides as Cork were finding it difficult to break down the Mayo defence.

It took Cork 20 minutes to score after the restart when Ellie Jack made it 0-7 to 0-6. But points from Geraghty and Cannon put Mayo three up with only minutes remaining. Cork drove forward in search of the goal they needed but the Mayo defence kept them at bay. Melissa Duggan pulled a point back for Cork with time running out and it proved to be the last score of the tie as Mayo took the points in a vital win for them.

Scorers - Mayo: A Geraghty, S Cafferky, S Walsh, M Cannon (1f) 0-2 each, L Cafferky 0-1. Cork: D Kiely 0-3 (1f), A Ring 0-2, E Jack, M Duggan 0-1 each.

MAYO: L Brennan; A Fitzpatrick, N O’Malley, S Lally; K Sullivan, D Caldwell, J Mortimer; A Geraghty, H Reape; F McLaughlin, L Cafferky, M Cannon; T Needham, F McHale, S Walsh. Subs: C Doherty for T Needham (24), C Durkin for K Sullivan (ht), E Needham for L Cafferky (47).

CORK: C Richmond; M Duggan, S Leahy, E Twomey; K O’Driscoll, A Healy, L O’Mahony; M O’Callaghan, A McDonagh; K Redmond, D Kiely, E Cleary; L Coppinger, L McDonagh, A Ring. Subs: R Corkery for K Redmond (12), E Jack for R Corkery, S O’Leary for L McDonagh (both 41), H Looney for A Ring (45), E Hurley for D Kiely (55), A Ryan for A McDonagh (60).

Referee: Patrick Smith (Waterford).