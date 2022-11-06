Cork GAA stars Cronin and Coppinger raising funds for charity mission to Kenya

CORK camogie star Orla Cronin is swapping her hurl for a shovel this month as she embarks on her latest challenge – a charity mission to Africa.

The Enniskeane woman is one of 50 GAA players that have signed up for the ‘Plant for the Planet Games’, as the Gaelic Players Association (GPA), Warriors for Humanity and Self Help Africa have united forces.

Joining All-Star Cronin on the eight-day trip to Kenya – November 19th to 27th – are Cork team-mates Libby Coppinger, Laura Treacy and Ashling Thompson, as well as GAA players from all over the country. Their goal is to raise enough money to plant one million trees in Africa, as well as highlight the impact of climate change.

‘This is the brainchild of Alan Kerins, who is the founder of Warriors for Humanity, which is a charity organisation,’ Cronin told The Southern Star.

‘Alan engaged with the GPA, and that’s where the idea for this trip to Kenya came about, with Self Help Africa which is an international charity organistion that specialises in small-scale farming, and training families and communities to sustainably farm.

‘Planting these trees will really make a difference. It will be a source of income, will grow fruit that offers better food and nutrition, it will help the soil quality and help restore the land too.’

Each player has committed to raising €10,000, with the funds going to Self Help Africa to help with the planting of trees, which will help combat climate change and also provide sustainable income for local communities.

‘To plant a tree there costs 40 cents so with each player committing to raising €10,000, that will equate to planting 25,000 trees. It would be amazing if we reached that,’ says Cronin, who has set up an iDonate page for people to donate.

The travelling party has a packed itinerary for the trip, and it will include the first-ever inter-county GAA game in Kenya when the GAA stars take to the field for a challenge match at Nairobi Rugby Club.

‘That will be something different, and I’m not sure how it will look, maybe a mix of hurling and football, and it will be great to showcase our games in Kenya,’ Cronin said.

‘There is a busy schedule of events. We will be visiting some of the towns and areas where Self Help Africa have their projects running and have engaged with the communities so they can sustain their crops. We will spend an evening with Brother Colm O’Connell who is a very famous Kenyan athletics coach, and we’ll meet two-time Olympic champion David Rudisha as well.

‘This is an important trip, to raise awareness of climate change, but also make a difference to peoples’ lives in Kenya’.

To support Orla Cronin, visit www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/OrlaCronin

To support Libby Coppinger, click here