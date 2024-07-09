Cork GAA announce new U20 hurling manager

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

CORK GAA have announced the appointment of Noel Furlong as Cork U20 Hurling Manager for a two-year term.

Noel has previously served as Cork Minor Hurling Manager in 2021, when guiding the team to Munster and All Ireland success. A former dual Cork Minor, he has previously enjoyed significant success at Club level winning County titles at Senior Level (Carrigtwohill - player), Premier Intermediate (Castlelyons) Intermediate A (Fr. O'Neill's), and Junior A (Russell Rovers). He also coached UCC to Fitzgibbon success in 2020 and served as a Cork Senior Hurling selector in 2022.

Noel replaces, All Ireland U20 winning manager, Ben O'Connor, who did not seek a further extension.

Chairperson, Cork GAA, Pat Horgan said, 'Cork GAA remain indebted to Ben and his team for a tremendous period of success. We look forward to working with him again in the future. We are delighted to welcome Noel on board. His record speaks for itself.'

Cork GAA Secretary / CEO Kevin O'Donovan said, 'Ben has followed a decorated career on the field with Cork as a player, before guiding the U20 hurlers to Munster and All Ireland Success in 2023. We remain grateful to him for his contribution and are delighted to have someone of Noel's calibre as his successor.'

This appointment will go before County Committe approval at the next meeting on August 6th, with selectors also to be announced at this point.