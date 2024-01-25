Cork footballers name panel for national football league campaign

TWELVE West Cork footballers have been named in John Cleary’s county senior football panel for the national league.

The Rebels kick off their campaign away to Donegal on Sunday, as they launch their promotion bid – and central to the success will be their West Cork contingent.

County champions Castlehaven have four players, including captain Brian Hurley and Rory Maguire, as well as Jack Cahalane and Cathal Magure. Thomas Clancy and Maurice Shanley fly the Clonakilty flag. David Buckley (Newcestown), Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues), Damien Gore (Kilmacabea), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh) and John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) all made the cut, too.

The Cork panel for the national league is: David Buckley (Newcestown), Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven), Darragh Cashman (Millstreet), Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty), Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues), Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree), Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), Kevin Flahive (Douglas), Damien Gore (Kilmacabea), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire), Christopher Kelly (Éire Óg), Neil Lordan (Ballinora), Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Cathal Magure (Castlehaven), Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s), Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh), Jacob O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers), Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Sean Powter (Douglas), Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), Matty Taylor (Mallow), Paul Walsh (Kanturk), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk).