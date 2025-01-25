Cork football great Bríd Stack to star in new Laochra Gael series

ELEVEN-TIME All-Ireland winning Cork footballer Bríd Stack will star in the new series of Laochra Gael that started last Thursday.

The popular GAA sports series returns to TG4 for a 23rd series, and this year features legends of the game such as Stack, former Tipperary hurler Pádraic Maher, Kerry star Marc Ó Sé, Cork hurling legends Ben and Jerry O’Connor, camogie great Ursula Jacob and many more.

The hour-long format brings each player’s personal stories to the screen, and Bríd Stack will take centre stage on Thursday, February 27th, at 9.30pm on TG4.

She was a central figure on the Cork team that dominated ladies football through the noughties, before she moved to Australia with her husband, Newcestown’s Carthach Keane, and son, Carthach Óg, to play in the AFLW. Unfortunately, Stack suffered a horrific injury in a pre-season competition in her first year, leaving her on the sidelines with a broken vertebra in her back.

The Ben and Jerry O’Connor episode will air on Thursday, March 6th, also at 9.30pm.