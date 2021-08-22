Sport

Cork brushed aside by incredible Limerick display

August 22nd, 2021 6:42 PM

By Southern Star Team

Limerick’s Aaron Gillane celebrates scoring his side’s second goal of the game. (Photo: Ryan Byrne/INPHO)

Limerick 3-32

Cork 1-22

CORK hurlers’ efforts to stop the Green Machine came up short as Limerick won back-to-back All-Ireland titles in sensational style at Croke Park on Sunday.

The defending champions were irresistible, especially in the first half as they surged 3-18 to 1-11 clear by half time. It was game over already.

Cork had no answer to Limerick as man-of-the-match Cian Lynch (0-6), Gearóid Hegarty (2-2), Aaron Gillane (1-6, 4f) and and Peter Casey (0-5) ran riot on the big stage. The first-half display from the winners is as good as it gets.

Patrick Horgan (0-12, 9f) and Seamus Harnedy (0-4) led the way for Cork, but the Rebels were no match for a ruthless Limerick team that has rubber-stamped their status as one of the finest hurling teams the game has ever seen. This was their third All-Ireland SHC success in four years, while Cork’s wait for this crown will now stretch to 17 years.

