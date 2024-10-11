Southern Star Ltd. logo
Cork boss John Cleary takes charge of Munster as proposed new rules to be trialled

October 11th, 2024 9:10 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Cork boss John Cleary takes charge of Munster as proposed new rules to be trialled Image
Cork football manager John Cleary. (Photo: Nick Elliott/INPHO)

CASTLEHAVEN man John Cleary will manage the Munster football team in this weekend’s Allianz GAA Football Inter-Provincial Series that will showcase the proposed new rule changes for Gaelic football as devised by the Football Review Committee, chaired by Jim Gavin,.

On Friday at Croke Park, Cleary’s Munster men take on Ulster (with Kieran Donnelly in charge) in a semi-final at 8pm, preceded by Leinster (managed by Dessie Dolan) v Connacht (managed by Pádraic Joyce) at 6pm. The following day will see two more games take place as the two defeated provinces meet at 5.30pm and the winning teams compete against each other at 7.30pm. 

All four games will be televised with the two games on the Friday covered by TG4 and the two Saturday fixtures broadcast by RTÉ.

