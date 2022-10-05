Coppinger, McCarthy and Keating among those nominated for an All-Star

TEN Cork camogie players have been nominated for the 2022 PwC Camogie All-Star awards.

Matthew Twomey’s side reached the All-Ireland final only to lose by the narrowest of margins to Kilkenny (1-13 to 1-12).

The only county to have more nominees is the new All-Ireland Champions (11).

St Colums’ Libby Coppinger and Courcey Rovers duo Saoirse McCarthy and Fiona Keating are three of those ten nominated.

The other Cork players are Amy Lee, Laura Hayes, Laura Tracey, Aishling Thompson, Hannah Looney, Katrina Mackey and Amy O’Connor.

Manager of the Year nominees for 2022 have also been announced.

The presentations of the awards will take place at a star-studded PwC Camogie All-Stars ceremony on 26th November in Croke Park.

PwC Camogie All-Stars Nominations 2022:

GOALKEEPER: Amy Lee (Cork), Aoife Norris (Kilkenny), Brianna O' Regan (Waterford).

CORNER BACK: Libby Coppinger (Cork), Michelle Teehan (Kilkenny), Shauna Healy (Galway), Tiffanie Fitzgerald (Kilkenny).

FULL BACK: Grace Walsh (Kilkenny), Iona Heffernan (Waterford), Sarah Dervan (Galway).

HALF BACK: Laura Hayes (Cork), Laura Murphy (Kilkenny), Orla Hickey (Waterford), Saoirse McCarthy (Cork).

CENTRE BACK: Claire Phelan (Kilkenny), Laura Treacy (Cork), Roisin Black (Galway).

MIDFIELD: Aoife Donohue (Galway), Ashling Thompson (Cork), Hannah Looney (Cork), Katie Power (Kilkenny), Lorraine Bray (Waterford).

HALF FORWARD: Abby Flynn (Waterford), Caoimhe Costello (Limerick), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Julianne Malone (Kilkenny).

CENTRE FORWARD: Aisling Maher (Dublin), Beth Carton (Waterford), Fiona Keating (Cork).

CORNER FORWARD: Aisling O’Neill (Dublin), Katie Nolan (Kilkenny), Katriona Mackey (Cork), Niamh Rockett (Waterford).

FULL FORWARD: Ailish O’Reilly (Galway), Amy O’Connor (Cork), Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny).

MANAGER OF THE YEAR: Brian Dowling (Kilkenny), Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden (Antrim), Cathal Murray (Galway).