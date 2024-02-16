Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí just one win away from Munster colleges’ senior football glory

COLÁISTE Pobail Bheanntraí’s senior football team is on the cusp of Munster glory.

The Bantry school is preparing for their first-ever provincial senior football final when they play Kerry school Tarbert Comprehensive in the Munster U19 C football final this Saturday in Banteer (12.30pm).

Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí began this campaign with a 6-12 to 3-4 hammering of Presentation College Mardyke, before they were too strong for Coláiste Mhuire Buttevant in the Munster quarter-final, winning 3-10 to 2-4. After scoring nine goals in two goals, the Bantry school hit the back of the net twice in the 2-10 to 1-7 semi-final win against Limerick side Hazelwood College Dromcollogher. In the semi-final, Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí scored five goals to beat another Limerick school, Salesian Secondary College, 5-11 to 0-7. With 16 goals in just four games, the Bantry team has been building momentum throughout the year and are hoping to finish the Munster campaign on a high note on Saturday.

The Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí includes Tom O'Donnell, Brian O'Sullivan-Connell, Patryk Gacek, Owen Crowley, Billy Sheehan, Liam Hourihan, Shane Collins, Eoghan O'Donoghue, Dara Sheedy, Eoin Bowden, Cathal McCarthy, Phillip Harrington, Luke Salter-Townshend, Ben Clancy, Fionn O'Donovan, Alex Cronin, Sean Cronin, Mark Óg O'Sullivan, Shane Murnane, Ben O'Sullivan, DJ O'Brien, Kian Kelleher, Callum McElhinney, Oisin Murphy, Paddy Russell, Jack Manning, Chris Cronin and Michael O'Riordan.