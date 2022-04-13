Cleary takes charge of Cork football team as manager Ricken steps down due to health reasons

CASTLEHAVEN'S John Cleary will take charge of the Cork senior footballers for the foreseeable future after boss Keith Ricken has stepped down from the role due to health reasons.

Ricken, in his first season as Cork manager, missed the county's final two Division 2 games through illness.

Cork GAA confirmed on Wednesday evening that senior football coach Cleary will now take the reins.

'Cork GAA wishes to inform our members that Cork Senior Football manager Keith Ricken has stepped down from the role for the foreseeable future due to health reasons. Interim manager John Cleary will fill the role in his absence. We wish Keith a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the sideline,' a statement sent to clubs read.