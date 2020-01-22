Ciáran Sheehan to start in Cork’s Division 3 opener against Offaly

CIARÁN Sheehan will play his first national league football game for Cork since March 2013 when he starts for the Rebels against Offaly this Saturday night at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The returning Cork footballer has been named in an exciting full-forward line that also includes 2019 Cork U20 All-Ireland winners, Damien Gore (Kilmacabea) and Cathail O'Mahony (Mitchelstown).

Sheehan’s last football league game for Cork was back in March 2013 when the Rebels won 0-14 to 0-8 away win against Tyrone in Division 1. He is back in the Cork football set-up this season after returning home from Australia last year.

Micheál Martin gets the nod between the posts for Cork’s Division 3 opener, as manager Ronan McCarthy looks at his options following Mark White’s decision to step back from inter-county football this year as he is going travelling.

Recently married Ruairí Deane, of Bantry Blues, is straight back into the action and has been named in a half-forward line that also includes Sean White​ (Clonakilty) and Cork U20 All-Ireland winner Brian Hartnett, while midfield sees the familiar pairing of Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s) and Killian O'Hanlon (Kilshannig).

Cork team v Offaly: Micheál Martin (Nemo Rangers); Sean Powter (Douglas), Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s), Paul Ring (Aghabullogue); Kevin Crowley​ (Millstreet), Liam O'Donovan (Clonakilty), Mattie Taylor (Mallow); Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), Killian O'Hanlon (Kilshannig); Brian Hartnett (Douglas), Sean White​ (Clonakilty), Ruairí Deane (Bantry); Damien Gore (Kilmacabea), Ciarán Sheehan​ (Éire Óg), Cathail O'Mahony (Mitchelstown).

Subs: Joe Creedon (Iveleary), Peter Murphy (Bandon), Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty), Colm O'Callaghan (Éire Óg), Ryan Harkin (Mallow), John O'Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Michael Hurley (Castlehaven), Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarr’s).