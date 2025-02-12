Southern Star Ltd. logo
Check out this weekend’s West Cork League fixtures

February 12th, 2025 9:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

THIS weekend’s West Cork League fixtures are as follows:

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16TH

Beamish Cup quarter-finals: 11am, Clonakilty Soccer Club v Togher Celtic; 11am, Baltimore v Bunratty United; 2pm, Ardfield v Spartak Mossgrove; 2pm, Drinagh Rangers v Skibbereen.

PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division: 2.30pm, Dunmanway Town v Drinagh Rangers B.

OBrienWaterServices.com Championship: 2.30pm, Aultagh Celtic B v Mizen Hob; 2.30pm, Castlelack v Aultagh Celtic.

Women’s Cup (round two second leg): 11am, Drinagh Rangers (1) v Dunmanway Town (1); 2pm, Clonakilty United (1) v Aultagh Celtic (4).

Fusion Home Decor Womens 7s Premier Division (in Bantry astro): 12.45pm, Mizen AFC v Lyre Rovers; 2pm, Beara United v Drinagh Rangers B.

