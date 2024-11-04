Check out this weekend's West Cork League fixtures

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9TH
MIG.IE Munster Junior Cup: 2pm, Castleview A v Clonakilty Soccer Club.
***
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10TH
PremierHiSpecCars.com WCL Premier Division: 11am, Bunratty United v Beara United; 2.30pm, Drinagh Rangers v Togher Celtic; 2.30pm, Dunmanway Town v Castletown Celtic.
OBrienWaterServices.com WCL Championship: 11am, Lyre Rovers v Aultagh Celtic; 11am, Mizen Hob A v Aultagh Celtic B; 11am, Skibbereen AFC v Ardfield; 2.30pm, Castlelack v Bay Rovers.
Fusion Home Decor WCL Women’s 7s Premier Division: 12pm, Clonakilty United v Beara United; 1.15pm, Drinagh Rangers v Aultagh Celtic; 2.30pm, Drinagh Rangers B v Mizen AFC; 3.45pm, Dunmanway Town v Lyre Rovers.