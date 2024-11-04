Southern Star Ltd. logo
Sport

Check out this weekend's West Cork League fixtures

November 4th, 2024 5:29 PM

By Southern Star Team

Check out this weekend's West Cork League fixtures Image

Share this article

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9TH

MIG.IE Munster Junior Cup: 2pm, Castleview A v Clonakilty Soccer Club.

***

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10TH

PremierHiSpecCars.com WCL Premier Division: 11am, Bunratty United v Beara United; 2.30pm, Drinagh Rangers v Togher Celtic; 2.30pm, Dunmanway Town v Castletown Celtic.

OBrienWaterServices.com WCL Championship: 11am, Lyre Rovers v Aultagh Celtic; 11am, Mizen Hob A v Aultagh Celtic B; 11am, Skibbereen AFC v Ardfield; 2.30pm, Castlelack v Bay Rovers.

Fusion Home Decor WCL Women’s 7s Premier Division: 12pm, Clonakilty United v Beara United; 1.15pm, Drinagh Rangers v Aultagh Celtic; 2.30pm, Drinagh Rangers B v Mizen AFC; 3.45pm, Dunmanway Town v Lyre Rovers.

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended