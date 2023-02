Check out Mid Cork GAA championship draws for 2023

THE draws for the 2023 Mid Cork GAA championships were made on Monday night at Coachford.

The junior A hurling and football championships are being played in groups at the early stage before advancing to knock-out.

Mid Cork JAFC – Group 1: A) Inniscarra, B) Grenagh, C) Blarney, D) Donoughmore; Group 2: A) Canovee, B)Ballincollig, C) Kilmichael, D) Dripsey; Group 3: A) Aghinagh, B) Éire Óg, C) Clondrohid, D) Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh. (Sequence of games: R1: A v B, C v D; R2: A v D, B v C; R3, A v C, B v D)

Mid Cork JBFC Round 1 – Kilmurry v Canovee, Ballinora v Aghabullogue, Donoughmore v Inniscarra, Naomh Abán v Iveleary, Macroom v Ballincollig, Cill na Martra v Éire Óg, Gleann na Laoi v Aghinagh. First round winners to quarter-finals, losers progress to a Plate competition.

Mid Cork JCFC Round 1 – Inniscarra v Dripsey, Kilmichael v Grenagh, Naomh Abán v Ballincollig, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh v Blarney, Clondrohid – a bye.

Mid Cork JAHC – Group 1: Ballinora, Inniscarra, Kilmichael, Ballincollig; Group 2: Dripsey, Blarney, Cloughduv; Group 3: Grenagh, Éire Óg, Donoughmore.

Mid Cork JBHC Round 1 – Inniscarra v Grenagh, Iveleary v Laochra Óg, Ballinora v Gleann na Laoi, Blarney v Aghabullogue, Donoughmore v Ballincollig, Eire Óg – a bye. The first round losers will contest a Plate competition.