Check out Cork's 2023 hurling championship draws

WEST Cork hurling teams will start planning for 2023 as the county championship group stage draws were made at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday evening.

See Thursday's Southern Star for a comprehensive breakdown of the various draws and championship structures.

Co-op Superstores Cork Hurling Championship 2023

PREMIER SHC – Group A: Blackrock, Glen Rovers, Midleton, Bishopstown. Group B: Erin's Own, Douglas, Fr O'Neill's, Charleville. Group C: St Finbarr's, Newtownshandrum, Kanturk, Sarsfields.

SENIOR A HC – Group A: Na Piarsaigh, Bride Rovers, Killeagh, Inniscarra. Group B: Courcey Rovers, Ballyhea, Newcestown, Blarney. Group C: Fermoy, Cloyne, Carrigtwohill, Mallow.

PREMIER IHC – Group A: Castlelyons, Bandon, Ballincollig, Dungourney. Group B: Ballymartle, Carrigaline, Éire Óg, Valley Rovers. Group C: Castlemartyr, Ballinhassig, Watergrasshill, Kilworth.

INTERMEDIATE A HC – Group A: Youghal, Lisgoold, Aghada, Aghabullogue. Group B: Sarsfields, Kildorrery, Mayfield, Blackrock. Group C: Cloughduv, Midleton, Douglas, Ballygiblin.

PREMIER JUNIOR HC – Group A: Tracton, Argideen Rangers, Erin's Own, Glen Rovers. Group B: Kilbrittain, Milford, Ballygarvan, Barryroe. Group C: Meelin, Russell Rovers, St Finbarr's, St Catherine's.