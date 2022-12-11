Check out Carbery's 2023 junior football and hurling championship draws

THE following are the 2023 Carbery junior football and hurling championship draws made at the division's AGM on Friday night in Dunmanway. See Thursday's Southern Star for a comprehensive breakdown of the various draws and championship structures.
Bandon Co-op JAFC 2023
Roinn 1 – Tadhg MacCarthaigh, Randal Óg, Diarmuid Ó Mathunas, Castlehaven.
Roinn 2 – Ballinascarthy, Carbery Rangers, Kilbrittain, Newcestown.
Roinn 3 – Argideen Rangers, Kilmacabea, Kilmeen, Bandon.
Roinn 4 – St Mary’s, Barryroe, Clonakilty, St Colum’s.
***
RCM Tarmacadam JAHC 2023
Roinn 1 – Clonakilty, Dohenys, St Colum’s, Kilbree.
Roinn 2 – Ballinascarthy, St James, Bandon.
Roinn 3 – Newcestown, St Mary’s, Randal Óg, Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas.
***
Bandon Co-op JBFC 2023
Roinn 1 – St Oliver Plunkett’s, Goleen, Ilen Rovers.
Roinn 2 – Muintir Bhaire, Clann na nGael, Bantry Blues.
Roinn 3 – Dohenys, O’Donovan Rossa, St James.
***
RCM Tarmacadam JBHC 2023
Roinn 1 – St Oliver Plunkett’s, Kilbree, Ballinascarthy, Gabriel Rangers.
Roinn 2 – Kilbrittain, Barryroe, Bantry Blues, O’Donovan Rossa.