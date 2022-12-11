Sport

Check out Carbery's 2023 junior football and hurling championship draws

December 11th, 2022 12:05 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Aidan O'Rourke, chairman of the Carbery Board, presents the Flyer Nyhan Cup to Ciarán Nyhan, captain of the Ballinascarthy team that defeated Newcestown in the 2022 RCM Tarmacadam JAHC final. Included are the competition sponsors, JJ McCarthy (left) and Padraig Deasy of RCM Tarmacadam Ltd.

THE following are the 2023 Carbery junior football and hurling championship draws made at the division's AGM on Friday night in Dunmanway. See Thursday's Southern Star for a comprehensive breakdown of the various draws and championship structures.

Bandon Co-op JAFC 2023

Roinn 1 – Tadhg MacCarthaigh, Randal Óg, Diarmuid Ó Mathunas, Castlehaven.                                                                

Roinn 2 – Ballinascarthy, Carbery Rangers, Kilbrittain, Newcestown.

Roinn 3 – Argideen Rangers, Kilmacabea, Kilmeen, Bandon.                                                   

Roinn 4 – St Mary’s, Barryroe, Clonakilty, St Colum’s.

***

RCM Tarmacadam JAHC 2023

Roinn 1 – Clonakilty, Dohenys, St Colum’s, Kilbree.                                                          

Roinn 2 – Ballinascarthy, St James, Bandon.                                

Roinn 3 – Newcestown, St Mary’s, Randal Óg, Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas.

***

Bandon Co-op JBFC 2023

Roinn 1 – St Oliver Plunkett’s, Goleen, Ilen Rovers.                                                     

Roinn 2 – Muintir Bhaire, Clann na nGael, Bantry Blues.                    

Roinn 3 – Dohenys, O’Donovan Rossa, St James.

***

RCM Tarmacadam JBHC 2023

Roinn 1 – St Oliver Plunkett’s, Kilbree, Ballinascarthy, Gabriel Rangers.

Roinn 2 –  Kilbrittain, Barryroe, Bantry Blues, O’Donovan Rossa.

 

***

