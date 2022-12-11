Check out Carbery's 2023 junior football and hurling championship draws December 11th, 2022 12:05 PM By Kieran McCarthy

Aidan O'Rourke, chairman of the Carbery Board, presents the Flyer Nyhan Cup to Ciarán Nyhan, captain of the Ballinascarthy team that defeated Newcestown in the 2022 RCM Tarmacadam JAHC final. Included are the competition sponsors, JJ McCarthy (left) and Padraig Deasy of RCM Tarmacadam Ltd.