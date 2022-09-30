Celtic legends to take part in Q&A in West Cork

CELTIC hero Lubo Moravcik is coming to West Cork – and he is bringing more Celtic legends with him.

Moravcik, Jackie McNamara, Murdo MacLeod and Simon Donnelly will all be at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery on Thursday, November 10th, for an evening that no local sports fan will want to miss.

The Celtic greats will take part in a Q&A, and entertain the audience with stories from their time with Celtic, from stopping ten-in-a-row under Wim Jansen to going to Seville in 2003 with Martin O'Neill.

‘I know there are many Celtic supporters in the Cork area and all over Ireland. I know the history of the club in that part of the world and that makes it so special,’ Moravcik says.

‘I'm always made to feel very very welcome in Ireland and look forward to meeting the supporters in West Cork. We have lots of good stories to tell and the supporters love hearing the behind-the-scenes stuff. I know it will be good fun with Jackie, Simon and Murdo. Hail, Hail.’

Tickets are on sale now and there are three options – private dinner with the legends, VIP photo and Q&A event, €99; VIP photo and Q&A event, €60; Q&A event, €35. For tickets email [email protected]

The evening with Moravcik, McNamara, MacLeod and Donnelly is presented by 1st Star Celtic events company.