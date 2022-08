Carbery road bowling results

COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS -

Clondrohid: Tuesday, Novice A 1st round, Kevin Manning (North Cork) defeated Joe O’Brien (Carery), last shot, for €6,200; Novice D 1st round, Ruairi O’Connell (North Cork) defeated Sean McNulty (Carbery), one bowl, for €1,800; Saturday, Novice B 1st round, Eamonn Murphy (North Cork) defeated Darren Whooley (Carbery), one bowl, for €2,200; Novice C, 1st round, David Minihane (Carbery) defeated Jamie Kelleher (North Cork), last shot, for €2,200.

Timoleague: Junior C quarter-final, Denis Murphy (Mid Cork) defeated Brian Coughlan (Carbery), one bowl, for €2,200.

CARBERY CHAMPIONSHIPS -

Marsh Road: Girls' U14 final, Emma O’Leary won from Niamh O’Sullivan and Chloe McCarthy; Ladies Junior semi-finals, Nicola O’Sullivan defeated Natalie Dempsey, last shot; Eileen McCarthy defeated Aisling Crowley, two bowls.

CLUB RESULTS -

Shannonvale: CUH Cancer Fundraisers, Thursday, Kenneth Murphy defeated Ger Connolly, one bowl, for €6,400; Brendan O’Neill defeated Peter Murray, two bowls, for €4,000; Friday, Peter Nagle (City) defeated John Young, one bowl, for €12,000; Johnny Byrnes defeated Ger O’Leary, last shot, for €3,200; Saturday, Tommy O’Sullivan defeated Alex O’Donovan, last shot, for €16,200; Declan O’Donovan (K) defeated Ethan DeBurca, last shot, for €8,600; David Horgan defeated Sonny O’Brien, last shot, for €16,600; Ronan O’Donovan defeated Sidney Shannon, one bowl, for €14,000; Sunday, Wayne Parkes defeated Andrew O’Callaghan, one bowl, for €6,000; David Hegarty defeated Jim Coffey, last shot, for €13,300; P O’Brien defeated Brian O’Driscoll, one bowl, for €16,100; Sidney Shannon defeated Declan O’Donovan (K), last shot, for €1,400.

Ardcahan: Padraigh O’Callaghan defeated David Hourihane, last shot, for €700; Kevin Walsh defeated Jan Tessyman, last shot, for 700.

Castletownkenneigh: Tom Reaney defeated Tom Browne, last shot, for €2,000.

Timoleague: Stephen Bowen defeated Danny Coughlan, last shot, for €1,800.

Jagoe’s Mills: Pat Broderick defeated Birol Kat, last shot, for €1,800.