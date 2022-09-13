Carbery Rangers learn how high the Barr is raised as Nemo next up in quarter-finals

St Finbarr’s 2-13

Carbery Rangers 0-10

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

CARBERY Rangers will face Nemo Rangers in the Bon Secours Premier SFC quarter-finals following a nine-point defeat to St Finbarr’s in Ballinascarthy.

Already qualified for the knockout stages prior to throw-in, Declan Hayes’ side struggled playing into a strong wind and trailed the Barr's by 11 points at the interval.

Without injured duo John O’Rourke and Brian Hodnett, the West Cork side could only muster seven points after the break, despite having an equally strong wind at their backs. Rangers could have little complaint with the outcome.

‘I think we have a lot of young players who definitely saw how well the Barr's managed the game, stopped the game and slowed things down at certain times today,’ Carbery Rangers manager Declan Hayes said.

‘We probably played it too fast into the wind in the first half which was a bit naïve. Obviously, we are disappointed with the loss but there were a lot of positives for us as well.

‘We were reasonably happy with a lot of aspects of our game. We made a lot of mistakes which St Finbarr’s punished us for. That’s why they are county champions. They were clinical and their game management was very impressive as well.’

Reigning champions St Finbarr’s showed why they are the favourites for the Andy Scannell Cup once again this year. The Barr's’ game management coupled with an electric forward line including Steven Sherlock, Ethan Twomey and Cillian Myers-Murray sizzled from the opening minute.

Time and again, St Finbarr’s intelligent movement off the ball created overlaps, produced turnovers and delivered 15 scores in trying weather conditions. That’s the mark of champions.

It was an afternoon Brian Hayes, Ian Maguire and Bill Hennessy were sometimes peripheral figures as their younger teammates took the game by the scruff of the neck. Another mark of an already successful panel further evolving.

A strong wind was a big factor throughout and favoured the Barr's in the first half. The reigning champions got off the mark courtesy of Ethan Twomey. Cillian Myers-Murray made his presence felt with two quick-fire scores shortly after. Next, Sam Ryan executed a marvellous block prior to a flowing move ending with Myers-Murray finding the net after nine minutes.

Peadar O’Rourke and Steven Sherlock exchanged scores as Carbery Rangers struggled to get going with a strengthening wind in their faces. It was 1-4 to 0-3 once Darragh Hayes (free) split the posts.

Paul Shanahan produced an excellent save to deny Steven Sherlock. Ethan Twomey, Sherlock (two) and Brian Hayes scores preceded Ian Maguire teeing up Twomey for a second goal four minutes before half time. 2-8 to 0-3 ahead at the interval, St Finbarr’s were full value for that lead. Carbery Rangers were much improved in the second half but failed to find a way past the Barr's’ defence for a goal that would have kick-started a possible revival. Instead, poor shooting and nowhere near the tempo or intensity of the previous half, a scrappy game petered out until a late flurry of scores arrived in the final quarter.

Sherlock converted a cracking free into the wind to make it 2-10 to 0-5 after 40 minutes and repeated the feat shortly after. Cillian Myers-Murray and Mark Hodnett plus Darragh Hayes found their range prior to those Sherlock frees. Hayes (two), Peadar O’Rourke, substitute John Hayes and Mark Hodnett (free) scores completed Rangers’ total.

A steady stream of cars were already leaving the Ballinascarthy venue by the time Sherlock and Myers-Murray split the posts to solidify St Finbarr’s merited 2-13 to 0-10 win.

As for Carbery Rangers, there is much to be positive about in a campaign that has already delivered victories over Éire Óg and Carrigaline.

Nemo Rangers represent a serious step up in class but with their full complement, Declan Hayes’ side has nothing to lose and everything to gain in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on September 17th in what should be a fascinating quarter-final.

‘People talk about transition. It is a word but sometimes people use it as an excuse if expectation isn’t high,’ Hayes said.

‘We are bringing in a lot of very good young players because we rate them. We are not using transition as an excuse. We hope and expect to be competing in the latter stages of the county championship. That is our expectation and not an excuse. Playing in the quarter-finals the next day, we won’t be going there to make up the numbers.’

Scorers -

St Finbarr’s: C Myers-Murray 1-4; S Sherlock 0-6 (3f); E Twomey 1-2 (1f); B Hayes 0-1.

Carbery Rangers: D Hayes 0-4 (1f); P O’Rourke, M Hodnett 0-2 each; B Kerr, J Hayes 0-1 each.

St Finbarr’s: J Kerins; C Scully, J Burns, S Ryan; C Lyons, B Hennessy, A O’Connor; I Maguire (captain), E Comyns; S Sherlock, E Dennehy, E Twomey; E McGreevey, B Hayes, C Myers-Murray.

Subs: D Quinn for C Lyons (37), D O’Brien for E Twomey (45), C Dennehy for B Hennessy (45), B O’Connell for B Hayes (48), C Doolin for J Burns (54).

Carbery Rangers: P Shanahan; James O’Riordan, T O’Rourke (captain), K Scannell; Jerry O’Riordan, J Kevane, B Shanahan; M Hodnett, J Fitzpatrick; A Jennings, P O’Rourke, J Hodnett; B Kerr, D Hayes, C Hayes.

Subs: J O’Regan for B Kerr (39), P Hurley for C Hayes (39), J Hayes for J Keane (49), S Linehan for B Shanahan (52).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).