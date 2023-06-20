CARBERY GAA NEWS: Sciath na Scol a huge success

SCIATH NA SCOL – It was a feast of football in Clonakilty on Thursday when the finals of the West Cork Sciath na Scol football competitions were held. Nineteen finals – boys, girls and mixed, big schools and small schools – were held on the day and everything was run like clockwork in the hands of the primary teachers. The West Cork Sciath covers a huge area, bigger than many counties, involving schools from Carbery, Muskerry, Beara and Carrigdhoun. It was great to see a school like Cúl Aodha entering for the first time, with most of the schools who played in the inaugural competition over 30 years ago still going strong in the hands of a new generation of teachers. Ask any county senior star footballer about their development as footballers and they will inevitably talk about playing in Sciath na Scol competitions with their primary school. It produces memories that are never forgotten.

Unfortunately, for many of the young pupils who took part it may well be the last time they ever play competitive football as they either do not play with clubs or give up football altogether when they enter secondary school.

All the more why the effort made by GDA’s James McCarthy and Paudie Crowley to promote football in first year secondary through the highly successful Herlihy Cup must be complimented and supported. The good news is that a big effort will be made in September to run a hurling competition for interested primary schools in West Cork, not as extensive as the football but at least a beginning. In conjunction with that hurling competition a hurling competition will be organised for first and second years in the secondary schools like the Herlihy Cup football competition.

LEAGUE COMPETITIONS – The various South West leagues are reaching an exciting conclusion with only a couple of rounds remaining before the cut-off deadline of July 16th. A request to have the deadline extended was refused by the CCC of the Carbery board, except for Division 3 of hurling and Division 4 football which do not include promotion or relegation. The deadline for those two divisions is now September 30th. There are no finals in the leagues this season because of time constraints and the team at the top of the division on July 16th will win that division. Clubs will be allowed to play unplayed games up to the end of October to avoid fines.

U21 HURLING – The first club championships of the season, the Clona Milk U21 hurling, are due to begin on Friday, June 30th, with the A and C championships being run off on Friday nights and the B championship on Sunday mornings. All teams are guaranteed two games with the championships being run off in a three-week period, leaving two weeks until the start of the junior football championships at the end of July.

MASTER PLAN – At the board meeting on Tuesday night minor adjustments were made to the Master Plan for the junior championships. Final date for any further requests for change is the first week in July when the final draft of the Master Plan will be issued to all clubs. Starting date for all junior championships is July 28th.

CARBERY HURLERS – Having lost the first round of the divisions/colleges section of the championship to Avondhu, the Carbery senior hurlers are due to meet Carrigdhoun, who lost a high-scoring thriller to Duhallow on Tuesday night and were also beaten by Muskerry. No venue has been decided yet but Carbery would hope for plenty of support on the night.

GAELTACHT SCHOLARSHIPS – GAA scholarships are again available for children to attend the Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh Gaeltacht this summer but to date, for some unknown reason, applications have been very few. Enquiries may be made to the Béal Átha office or to your club secretary.