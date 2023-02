CARBERY BOWLING: Check out the latest results

CARBERY ROAD BOWLING RESULTS

Ballinacarriga: Tournament semi-final; Noel O’Regan defeated Jimmy Collins, last shot, for €800.

Ballygurteen: Junior A tour, David O’Mahony defeated Darragh Dempsey, last shot, for €2,000; Ger O’Driscoll defeated Peter Murray, one bowl, for €2,700; return, Gavin Harrington defeated Vincent Dullea, one bowl, for €2,800.

Bauravilla: Mikie Hourihane Cup qualifier, John A Murphy defeated Brian Coughlan, two bowls and John O’Brien, two bowls, for €2,550; return, Colm Crowley defeated Sidney Shannon, last shot, for €1,500.

Béal na mBláth: Sean Kiely defeated James Kelleher, one bowl, for €2,400; return, Martin McSweeney defeated Paul Twomey, last shot, for €2,000.

Grange: Aidan Murphy defeated Seamus Sexton, one bowl, for €7,000; return double, Michael O’Leary/Tom Reaney defeated Ger O’Leary/Luke Connors, last shot, for €3,000.

Jagoes Mills: Adrian Wilmot defeated Stephen Murphy, last shot, for €400.

Reenascreena: Nov D tournament: Shane McCarthy (R) defeated Noel McCarthy, last shot, for €200; Cian Minihane defeated Liam Ronan, one bowl, for €200.

Rosscarbery: Pat O’Halloran Cup: Sean O’Neill defeated Luke Nolan, last shot, for €350; Oliver McCarthy defeated Paddy McCarthy, last shot.

Shannonvale: Noel Phair Cup, Arthur McDonagh defeated Thomas Mackle, two bowls, for €36,000; return Jim Coffey and Ger Connolly exchanges win in two scores for stakes of €9,000 and €5,100.

Phale Road, Ted Hegarty’s tournaments: Boys U16, Liam Murphy defeated Anthony Crowley; Sean Cronin defeated Adam Baker; Boys U14, Kevin Courtney won from Culhanne Bourke; David Russell won from Oisin Wiseman; Tom McCarthy won from Jack O’Shea; Boys U12, Conor Lennon won from Jamie Wiseman; Luke Barry won from Dylan Baker; Tadg Hickey won from Eoghan Kelly; Matthew Kelleher won from Joe O’Donovan; Ross O’Brien won from Eoghan Hickey; Boys U10, Caden Walsh won from Charlie O’Leary; Brian Harrington won from Luke O’Brien; Jayden Crowley won from Timmie Daly; James Murphy won from Ciaran O’Sullivan; Boys U8, Thomas Callanan won from Daniel O’Connell; Charlie Callanan won from Dylan Kelly; Kieran Hickey won from Aaron Hurley; Darragh Ronan won from Jay Lynch; Colin Ronan won from Bobby O’Brien and Sean Lynch; Girls U16/U18/Junior ladies; Elaine Connolly won from Rosin Allen; Ailbhe O’Shea won from Ellen Sexton; Bernie O’Donovan won from Jessica Baker; Triona Murphy won from Evelyn Foley; Ciara Allen won from Emer O’Connell.