Buckley runs PB to qualify for NCAA Division 1 finals

JANE Buckley showed she is an athlete for the big occasion as she ran a 5000m PB to book her ticket to the prestigious NCAA Division 1 Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas in early June.

The in-form Newcestown athlete has lit up Providence College in Rhode Island in her first year on scholarship, and continued that blistering form with a 5000m PB of 15:41.68 at the NCAA Track First Round, hosted by the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, on Saturday.

Jane finished seventh in the race, enough to seal her place in the NCAA Division 1 championships on June 7th-10th.

The 19-year-old freshman has already been crowned Providence College’s Female Athlete of the Year for Individual Sports.