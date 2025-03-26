Brilliant Bandon Grammar power to historic Munster Schools Junior Cup triumph

Bandon Grammar School 20

Christian Brothers College 12

ALL hail Bandon Grammar School’s history-makers!

The Bandon school, a hotspot for rugby in West Cork, captured the Munster Schools Junior Cup for the first time ever after shocking 19-time winners Christian Brothers College at Virgin Media Park.

In a pulsating game, Bandon Grammar flanker Shane Murphy scored an early try, converted by centre Jamie Hicks. The latter then kept his cool to land a penalty in the 12th minute, as the Bandon boys led 10-0.

Back came CBC with two tries from Sean Riordan, and one conversion from Harry Quinlan, as the city side led at the break, 12-10.

Hicks showed his composure in the second half to slot over another penalty to edge Bandon Grammar back in front, 13-12. Then came a deciding score when hooker Alex Coleman powered over the line in the 49th minute. When Hicks added the conversion, the West Cork school led by eight points, and held this to the end on an incredible day for Bandon Grammar.

Bandon Grammar School: Louis Dukelow; Christopher Woodland, Éanna Burke, Jamie Coughlan-Hicks, Alex Bramoullé; Billy Canniffe, Dylan L’Estrange; Daniel Burke, Alex Coleman, Bobby Hayes; Isaac Wade, Mark Whelton; Shane Murphy, Daniel Kent, Matthew Buttimer.

Replacements: Joey Canniffe, Daniel Kingston, Simon Guest, Emmet O’Connor, Nick Baker, Feidhlim McCarthy, Jack Hurley, Jack Gilsenan, Billy O’Leary, Jos Keating.

Christian Brothers College: Hugh Downey; Sean Riordan, Rossa Kinirons, Shea Lynch, Max O’Riordan; Harry Quinlan, Tiernan Murphy; Christian Murphy, Jack Punch, Danny Field; Alex Maher, Ciaran Kelly; Louis Carroll, ⁠Cormac McCabe; Ruaidhri McElwaine.

Replacements: Dalton Carren, Cathal Coyne, Luke Daly, Mike Keane, Harry Loftus, Christophe Murphy, Mike Murphy, James Earle, Reuben Ring, James Healy.