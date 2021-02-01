Big boost for West Cork Olympic hopefuls Phil Healy, Aoife Casey and Lydia Heaphy

THREE West Cork Olympic hopefuls have been handed a timely boost after they were announced as recipients of the FBD Insurance ‘Make A Difference’ programme.

Irish sprint queen Phil Healy from Ballineen and the Skibbereen rowing duo of Aoife Casey and Lydia Heaphy will benefit from the programme, a €50,000 fund designed to assist Ireland’s Olympic hopefuls in their preparation for the Games later this year.

Phil Healy is currently on track to qualify for the Games, as she sits inside the Olympic 200m ranking, in 32nd, with the top 56 qualifying for Tokyo. The funding will allow Healy to compete and train abroad more in the coming months.

Aoife Casey and Lydia Heaphy, as well as Margaret Cremen, make up Rowing Ireland lightweight women’s group. Two from this three will earn their place in the Irish women’s lightweight double that will compete at the final Olympic qualification regatta.