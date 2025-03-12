Beamish Cup final headlines West Cork League weekend

West Cork League fixtures for the weekend ahead are as follows:

FRIDAY, MARCH 14TH

OBrienWaterServices.com Championship: 7.30pm, Skibbereen v Mizen Hob.

SATURDAY, MARCH 15TH

OBrienWaterServices.com Championship: 3pm, Bay Rovers v Spartak Mossgrove.

SUNDAY, MARCH 16TH

PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division: 11am, Castletown Celtic v Togher Celtic.

OBrienWaterServices.com Championship: 11am, Aultagh Celtic B v Castlelack; 2.30pm Baltimore v Skibbereen Celtic.

Fusion Home Decor Women’s 7’s Premier Division: 12pm, Mizen AFC v Clonakilty United in Bantry; 12pm, Aultagh Celtic v Drinagh Rangers; 1.15pm, Lyre Rovers v Beara United; 2.30pm, Dunmanway Town v Drinagh Rangers B.

Beamish Cup final: 12.30pm, Ardfield v Clonakilty Soccer Club in Turner’s Cross.