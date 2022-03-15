BEAMISH CUP: Check out the draw for the quarter-finals

REIGNING Beamish Cup champions Dunmanway Town will take on Championship outfit Courtmacsherry in the quarter-finals of this year’s competition.

Cup specialists Dunmanway are bidding for the three-in-a-row this season and they knocked out Drinagh Rangers, on penalties, in the last round. Next up they are away to Courtmacsherry who have beaten both Drinagh Rangers B and Ballydehob in the cup this season.

Beaten 2021 finalists Clonakilty Soccer Club will play Championship high-fliers Bunratty United in the last eight. So far, the Clonakilty team has beaten Skibbereen and Castletown Celtic on their way to the last eight while Bunratty edged past Togher Celtic in round two thanks to a Sean Evans winner.

Beara United, who beat Baltimore 4-2 in Round 2, now meet Lyre Rovers in their quarter-final clash, the latter beating Kilgoban Celtic 3-2 in the last round thanks to Cathal Dineen’s extra-time winner.

There is an all Premier Division quarter-final between Spartak Mossgrove and Riverside Athletic to look forward to, as well. Jake Draper scored a hat-trick for Riverside against Dunmanway Town B in Round 2, while Spartak had their own hat-trick hero in their 4-1 win away to Mizen AFC, Josh O'Donovan with the treble.

The Beamish Cup quarter-final draw, with the games to be played later this month, is: Courtmacsherry v Dunmanway Town, Beara United v Lyre Rovers, Bunratty United v Clonakilty Soccer Club, Spartak Mossgrove v Riverside Athletic.