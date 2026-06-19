Barryroe footballers target league semi-final

AFTER their Carbery-Beara Football League Division 1 success, Barryroe want to kick on and qualify for the county junior A league semi-finals. They host Knocknagree’s second team in Saturday's county quarter-final (7pm).

The Sky Blues are coming off the back of a league season where they won four from six games, beating Kilbrittain (2-12 to 1-13), Goleen (3-10 to 0-13) and Urhan (5-11 to 1-17) before their league final win over Kilmeen (2-14 to 1-6).

Ryan O’Donovan, Olan O’Donovan, Seán Holland, Tomás Ó Buachalla and Gearóid Holland were key players in Barryroe’s recent final victory and they will hope to continue their form into this weekend.

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This will be a tough game, however, as Knocknagree’s first team have experienced a great rise in recent seasons so football is on the up for the club. The other quarter-finals see Glanmire host the Carrigdhoun league champions while Carraig na bhFear travel to Grenagh.