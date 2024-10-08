Bandon AC track and Lyre raceway receive big boost

IT’S full steam ahead for two of the big West Cork winners that received game-changing grant allocations from the Community Sport Facilities Fund.

Both Bandon Athletic Club and the Irish Harness Racing Association were awarded regional grants in the huge €230m funding bonanza for sports clubs and facilities announced by the Government.

Bandon AC, home to Paris Olympians Phil Healy and Nicola Tuthill, will receive €404,820 which will help the club lay its 400m all-weather track at its new development in Clancoolbeg outside Bandon. This will be the first facility of its kind in West Cork and the club’s dream of having its own home is now becoming a reality.

The plan is to have the track up and running for the summer of 2025.

‘The club is delighted with the support of the Sports Capital Programme with the award of €404,820,’ club chairman Adrian O’Flynn told The Southern Star.

‘This will go towards the completion of phase one of the development with the laying of the tartan in early 2025. We are thankful for the support of Christopher O’Sullivan TD and Senator Tim Lombard along with our local councillors. Thanks too to Phil and Nicola for promoting our project at every opportunity with the Minister Thomas Byrne.’

Also celebrating a significant boost in their quest to build a base in West Cork is the Irish Harness Racing Association that received €347,490 to go towards its redevelopment of Lyre Raceway in Clonakilty.

The plan is to build an 800m all-weather sand-based track facility at the site, with car parking. Down the line it’s hoped to build stable facilities. Donal Murphy and Micheal Duggan were key figures in securing this funding, with Christopher O’Sullivan TD also helping.

‘This grant will enable us to move forward with one of our key strategic priorities in the southern region – the transformation of Lyre Raceway into an 800m hard track,’ the Irish Harness Racing Association said.

‘This development is a crucial step forward for our West Cork members, as it will provide full-time access to a hard track, a long-awaited resource that will elevate the standard of racing and training in the region. The IHRA has already progressed the next stages of the project and will be scheduling a members' meeting in Cork in the coming weeks to discuss the future steps and timelines.’

Scoil Phobail Bhéara in Castletownbere also received a regional grant of €195,636 towards the school’s sports campus.

Meanwhile, there was good news for sports clubs and facilities all across the West Cork region when the list of local allocations, under the Community Sport Facilities Fund, was revealed.

Amongst the GAA clubs to receive funding are:

Argideen Rangers for GAA pitch drainage and facility development, €132,885.

Ballinascarthy for LED floodlights, €128,732.

Bandon for the upgrade of sports facilities and purchase of gear, €160,488.

Bantry Blues for floodlighting its second field using green energy, €72,010.

Barryroe for playing pitch development, €132,539.

Castlehaven for redevelopment of the Union Hall pitch, €89,989.

Castletownbere for skills wall and all-weather pitch, €140,927.

Clann na nGael for essential equipment, €6,852.

Clonakilty for club future-proofing and refurbishment, €67,584.

Diarmuid Ó Mathuna for pitch drainage, sanding, mower and equipment, €47,038.

Doheny for communal walkway and ride-on lawnmower, €136,724.

Garnish for supply and installation of pitch floodlighting, €136,498.

Ilen Rovers for lighting upgrade to LED lighting, €42,658.

Kilmacabea for astro pitch, €149,495.

Kilmeen & Kilbree for walkway, LED lights, showers, fence, equipment and drainage, €122,527.

Newcestown for sand-based drainage system in playing field, €63,536,

O'Donovan Rossa for sports hall incorporating a gym, €174,411.

St James for club enhancements, €61,541.

St Oliver Plunkett’s for ground entrance, outdoor astro, mower and gym, €76,263.

St Colum's, €80,266.

Also, Skibbereen Sports Centre will receive €178,564 to help upgrade its internal facilities and energy systems, while Skibbereen RFC, the home of Munster star Gavin Coombes, has been awarded an allocation of €107,138 for access and pitch upgrade projects.

A number of local rowing clubs will also receive funding – Galley Flash Rowing Club for its expansion, €33,117; Castletownbere Rowing Club for its expansion, €161,953; Courtmacsherry Rowing Club, €109,937; Myross Rowing Club for rowing equipment, €20,441.

Bandon Rugby Club will receive €151,647 towards its artificial pitch development while Dunmanway RFC has been awarded €109,716 for its 50th anniversary club development project.

Drinagh Rangers FC’s astroturf project will receive €157,801, as West Cork soccer clubs also benefited. Castlelack has been awarded €72,256 for its pitch development and equipment. Togher Celtic will put their €25,685 towards equipment upgrade.

West Cork golf clubs will also benefit from the Community Sport Facilities Fund (formerly Sports Capital and Equipment Programme):