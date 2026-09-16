Ballincollig, Carrigaline, Diarmuid Ó Murchús and Macroom to take centre stage in Rebel Óg minor football finals

THE Cork ETB Rebel Óg Premier 1 Minor Football and Premier 2 Championship Finals have been launched, with the 2026 champions set to be crowned at Páirc Uí Rinn on Monday, September 21st.

The long-established tradition of minor football on Monday returns once again, with two finals taking place under lights at Páirc Uí Rinn.

The Premier 2 Championship final will get underway at 6.30pm, when Macroom face Diarmuid Ó Murchús, ahead of the Premier 1 Minor Football final at 8pm, where Ballincollig take on Carrigaline.

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Speaking at the launch, Rebel Óg Chairperson Peter Watson said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Cork ETB and thank them for their support of Rebel Óg.

‘It is an exciting time for us as we look forward to hosting the Premier 1 and Premier 2 minor county finals at Páirc Uí Rinn over the next two Mondays. Reaching a county final is a fantastic achievement, and I wish all the players and teams the very best of luck. I hope they enjoy the occasion and create lasting memories.

‘Our partnership with Cork ETB reflects a shared commitment to supporting young people and encouraging participation and enjoyment in sport. I would also like to thank all the teams who competed throughout the year and helped make the Minor competitions such a success across Cork.’

Chief Executive of Cork ETB, Denis Leamy, said: ‘Cork ETB is proud to support Rebel Óg and these prestigious minor football finals. This partnership represents a significant investment in the young people and communities of Cork.

‘Sport plays an important role in the development of young people, helping to build confidence, teamwork, resilience and community spirit. The commitment shown by all of the players, coaches, volunteers and clubs throughout the season has been exceptional. We congratulate all four finalists on reaching this stage and wish them every success in what promises to be a memorable occasion at Páirc Uí Rinn.’

The annual minor football on Monday has become an established date on the Cork GAA calendar, providing a special occasion for players, families, clubs and supporters as the minor football season reaches its conclusion.

Tickets are on sale on arrival at Páirc Uí Rinn and finals will be streamed live on ClubberTV.

On Monday, September 21st, two new Cork ETB Rebel Óg champions will be crowned at Páirc Uí Rinn.