Argideen Rangers are on the verge of promotion

TIMOLEAGUE club Argideen Rangers has moved within touching distance of promotion to Division 4 after defeating Mayfield 1-15 to 0-12 in Division 5 of the Red FM Hurling League. Ger Crowley, Matthew Lawton, Sean Maxwell (0-1), Darragh Holland (0-1) and Paudie Butler (0-2) all impressed, as Argideen sit second in the table with one round of games to go.

Chief scorer John Michael O’Callaghan scored 1-8 while Finbarr Butler (0-2) and Cathal O’Donovan (0-1) also got on the scoresheet.

With one round to go, the West Cork side (on 11 points) needs to beat Cloughduv (Sunday, 25th, at 11.30am) to assure promotion, but Cloughduv (on ten points) can earn promotion by winning themselves.

A draw would mean Rangers will be hoping Watergrasshill (also on ten points) don’t win against table-toppers Russell Rovers, who are already assured of promotion.

A loss for Argideen will mean they miss out on second spot regardless.

Meanwhile in Division 3, Newcestown’s promotion hopes took a dent as they lost 0-25 to 1-17 against a Carrigaline team that won promotion with this result. This loss leaves Newcestown third in the table, two points behind Éire Óg who sit in the second promotion place. Newcestown went 0-7 to nil down after 11 minutes and never really recovered. It was 0-14 to 0-5 at half time. Edmund Kenneally had another good outing, scoring 0-10 while it was Jack Meade who hit the net but it wasn’t enough. Carrigaline confirmed their promotion, leaving Newcestown, Éire Óg and Blarney battling for the last spot. The deciding games will be on Sunday, 25th at 11.30am: Inniscarra v Éire Óg, Castlelyons v Newcestown, Carrigaline v Blarney.

Valley Rovers confirmed promotion from Division 4 with a game to spare after a draw against Youghal, 0-20 to 1-17. In Division 7, Ballinascarthy’s promotion hopes ended with a loss to Glen Rovers’ second string, 0-19 to 0-16. They will now turn their attention to defending their Carbery JAHC crown.