A landmark day for St James as Carbery club receives the presidential seal of approval

DESPITE persistent rain, spirits remained high as a huge crowd packed St James GAA Hall for the official opening of the club's new wall ball, outdoor astro and indoor astro facilities by GAA President Jarlath Burns.

The landmark development, which also included the resurfacing of the club car park, represents one of the most significant investments in the club's history and provides a lasting resource for players, schools and the wider community for generations to come.

The club was honoured to welcome GAA President Jarlath Burns for the occasion, along with Cork County Board Vice-Chairman Noel O'Callaghan, Carbery GAA Chairman David Whyte, Carbery Board member Donal McCarthy, Senator Noel O'Donovan, Councillor Daniel Sexton and a host of distinguished guests, neighbouring clubs, supporters and community members.

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Addressing the large attendance, Burns delivered a heartfelt and memorable speech, reflecting on the impact St James GAA has made both within and beyond the GAA. He acknowledged the club's central role in the historic Wave of Light ceremony at Croke Park on October 15th last year, when the stadium was illuminated in pink and blue for the first time in honour of babies lost during pregnancy or birth. The initiative held particular significance for chairperson Thérèse O'Shea and her family following the loss of their daughter Alice.

Paying tribute to O'Shea, Burns affectionately referred to her as ‘the little lady from the Mountain who made that happen’ when reflecting on the club's role in bringing the Wave of Light ceremony to Croke Park. He described the event as the most impactful moment of his presidency and praised the compassion and leadership shown by bereaved families in helping bring the initiative to national attention.

The GAA President also paid special tribute to the late Fr Seamus Murphy, whose vision and dedication were instrumental in introducing hurling to St James during the late 1980s. As part of the ceremony, he unveiled a commemorative plaque in Fr Murphy's honour, ensuring his contribution to the club will be remembered by future generations.

A second commemorative plaque was unveiled at the new wall ball and astro facilities to mark their official opening.

In her address, chairperson O'Shea reflected on the significance of the occasion and the collective effort that brought the project to fruition.

‘The spirit of the GAA does not live in buildings. It lives in people. Buildings do not build clubs. People do.’

She paid tribute to the generations of volunteers whose vision, dedication and belief made the development possible and highlighted the remarkable community effort that preceded the opening. Since February alone, more than 100 volunteers of all ages gave their evenings, weekends and countless hours of their time to prepare the facilities for this historic occasion, demonstrating the community spirit that continues to define St James GAA.

The development is the culmination of decades of ambition, planning and fundraising. From local fundraising initiatives and ticket-selling campaigns to major projects including Win a Gaff and Win a Car, together with grant funding and support from communities across Cork and beyond, every contribution played a part in bringing the vision to reality.

A special acknowledgement was made to Development Officer Mike White, whose leadership, expertise and commitment were instrumental throughout the project, and to treasurer Chris McCarthy for his guidance and stewardship during the development.

The evening also provided an opportunity to recognise one of the club's most dedicated servants. Long-serving secretary Liam Evans was presented with the St James GAA Outstanding Contribution Award by GAA President Jarlath Burns in recognition of his extraordinary service and commitment to the club over the past 43 years.

Throughout the celebrations, pupils from Ardfield National School and Rathbarry National School showcased their talents, while musicians Martina French, Jim Murray, Laura Hodnett, Dominic Whelton and Donal O'Rourke entertained guests and enhanced the sense of occasion.

The evening was expertly compered by Kieran O'Donovan, who guided the large attendance through a memorable programme of music, speeches and presentations.

Guests also heard two heartfelt and memorable speeches from underage players Eoin Whelton and Bressie O'Mahony, who spoke eloquently about what St James GAA means to them and the opportunities the new development will provide for current and future generations of young players.

The event highlighted the strong community spirit that continues to define St James. The new facilities will provide year-round opportunities for players, schools and community groups, ensuring the club remains at the heart of parish life for generations to come.

As the rain fell outside, it did little to dampen the enthusiasm and pride felt by all in attendance. Instead, it served as a fitting reminder that the new all-weather facilities are designed to be enjoyed in every season.

The official opening marked not only the completion of an outstanding development but also the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the proud 134-year history of St James GAA. As the club looks to the future, the new facilities will stand as a lasting testament to what can be achieved through community spirit, volunteerism and a shared belief in the power of the GAA.

Adding further to a memorable weekend for the club, St James secured promotion to Division 6 of the county league on Saturday, ensuring the celebrations continued beyond the official opening. The club will also look forward to a Division 7 League final against neighbours Carbery Rangers, providing another exciting occasion for players, members and supporters in the weeks ahead.

It was an evening – and indeed a weekend – that will live long in the memory of St James GAA.