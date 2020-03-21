Clonakilty ace David Lowney is still flying the dual flag

BACK in January 2016, David Lowney was crowned the 2015 West Cork Youth Sports Star of the Year.

The then rising Clonakilty star was honoured for his talent as a dual Cork minor footballer and hurler.

Now, over four years on from the awards night in January 2016, Lowney is still flying the flag as a dual player – and that’s why he was back in the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery recently for the first monthly award presentation of 2020.

He was recognised for his role in UCC’s Fitzgibbon Cup success in February as the college successfully defended their crown. The Clon man played every minute of every game in a campaign that culminated in a 0-18 to 2-11 triumph against IT Carlow in the final.

‘Staying injury free and staying healthy are the main things, that was one of my goals at the start of the season,’ the final-year UCC student explained.

‘Third-level colleges is very similar to inter-county hurling with the calibre of players that are playing, so to win it twice is fantastic.’

UCC manager Tom Kingston had told his squad that good teams win the Fitzgibbon Cup once but great teams retain it, and this current side falls into the latter category.

Switching back and forth between hurling and football is second nature to Lowney who – before the blanket ban on all GAA activities came into force due to the spread of Covid-19 – was ready to switch his focus back to football ahead of the county championship throw-in in April.

In the revamped championships, Clonakilty are in Group 1 of the Premier Senior Football Championship alongside St Finbarr’s, Ballincollig and Carrigaline. Their opening game against Carrigaline was scheduled for April 5th, but that will not go ahead now due to the impact of Covid-19.

‘We have four lads in with the Cork senior football panel, it was great to see young Maurice Shanley in there recently playing full-back for them which was brilliant and he has come up through the ranks from U20s last year. We have these young lads driving us on which is great,’ Lowney said.

There are also two new recruits from across the county bounds that have strengthened the Clon panel. ‘We have Joe Grimes from Listowel Emmets and Darragh Ó Sé from the Gaeltacht, two Gardaí that are in Clon now a year. We’re delighted to have them, two outstanding footballers and two top lads,’ Lowney said.

When the championship does throw in, Clonakilty will be ready to make an impact, insists Lowney, whose medal and trophy collection is growing all the time.