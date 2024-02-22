ODM Accountants still offering top class service in their new premises

ODM Accountants have become a household name in Bandon, providing accountancy services to generations of businesses and individuals.

Last June, ODM moved from North Main Street in the town to Shinagh House, just off the main Dunmanway road across from the IDA industrial park.

‘From an office point of view, it’s better for us, ’says Lisa O’Connell, managing director who has been working with the company for almost 35 years.

She says that working in the new premises is much more efficient and amenable.

‘Our offices and twelve accounts staff members are all located on the one floor in a modern office space. From a client perspective, we are just 3km outside of the town. There is plenty of parking here, it’s a nice south-facing building and it’s bright and airy.’

‘ODM started its professional journey as Niall and Gearóid O’Driscoll & Co almost five decades ago.

‘Since its inception and transformation into ODM Accountants, there’s been a lot of growth and changes at all levels of staff. However, the retention of key senior staff including manager Ann Crowley, has been key to the company’s success over the last number of years,’ says Lisa.

‘The timing of the recent move has been good for the company allied to John O’Sullivan rejoining the practice in 2017 which has brought a renewed expertise and drive to the business. ‘When we did move out to the countryside, some people were asking, how could you leave town.

But at the end of the day, any new business we get usually comes from referrals from existing clients or from online enquiries where the initial contact is by email … the days of somebody calling in to us off the street are gone.

We are looking forward to the future out here, to servicing our existing clients and we will always be open for new business.’

Shinagh House, Dunmanway Road, Bandon, Co. Cork. Tel: 023-8841560 www.odmaccountants.ie