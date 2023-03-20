James Lyons O’Keeffe keeps on growing

WEST Cork Property Ltd, trading as James Lyons O’Keeffe, a leading Schull based auctioneering firm has now opened a second office in Skibbereen allowing them to expand their reach in the West Cork property market.

The O’Keeffe family have owned businesses in Schull since 1891.

In the 1970s Jim O’Keeffe was running The Courtyard in Schull and was involved in arranging property sales in the area when he decided to set up full time as an auctioneer.

The company which is now owned by Stephen O’Keeffe and Colm Cleary deals in residential, commercial and land sales as well as holiday lettings and pride themselves in ensuring vendors get the best possible return for their property, and working with purchasers to guide them to the property that is right for them.

In late 2022, the company opened an additional office at a central location on MarKet Street, Skibbereen which Colm Cleary says has opened up more areas for them.

‘We have always had a big foot- hold in the areas around Schull, from Ballydehob out to the Mizen and over to Durrus. The Skibbereen office has really opened up our commercial and residential sales in areas such as Baltimore, Tragumna and Castletownshend, and we hope to expand further east to areas such as Rosscarbery and Clonakilty.’

The firm’s business has significantly in- creased in recent years, which Colm attributes to people reassessing their work-life balance and moving away from cities.

‘Since the pandemic, more have realised they can work from home, families are relocating to areas like West Cork where they can find good schools, and ever improving infrastructure offering people an improved quality of life. The influx of people supports adds to the vibrancy of the West Cork community.’

West Cork Property Limited employ six staff under the leadership of Colm and Stephen, Jim is in constant communication and Mrs O’Keeffe attends daily to ensure everyone is getting paid!

West Cork Property Sales can be contacted on 028 28122 for Schull, 028 63131 for Skibbereen and at www.westcorkproperty.com