Go Green with Cork College of FET

ARE you looking to make your business more sustainable in 2024? Is your company exploring ways to manage the green transition?

Cork College of FET in conjunction with SOLAS are delighted to launch a range of Green Skills micro-qualifications designed to upskill your staff in sustainability.

What is a micro-qualification?

A micro-qualification is a short, stackable unit of learning designed to future-proof business. All micro-qualifications are fully accredited by QQI and available at little or no cost to the business.

What areas can I upskill in?

There are seven Green Skills micro-qualifications available:

QQI Level 4 Environmental Sustainability Awareness

Increase your personal knowledge of individual issues and how changes can be made to increase sustainability in your personal life

QQI Level 5 Environmental Sustainability Awareness in the Workplace

Increase awareness and implementation of key sustainable practices in the business and create a business plan to improve sustainability of the workplace.

QQI Level 5 Resource Efficiency for a Sustainable Workplace

Identify sources of waste in the workplace and create a plan to reduce the impact of waste and reduce the business's carbon footprint

QQI Level 6 Circular Economy in the Workplace

Identify, develop and assist with the implementation of circular economy actions in the business

QQI Level 5 Sustainable Procurement and Supply Chain

Develop an understanding of sustainable procurement and supply chain processes in the business

QQI level 5 Lean Practice for Sustainable Businesses

Apply lean principles to sustainable practice in the business

QQI Level 5 Eco-Driving

Aimed at HGV and Bus drivers to upskill drivers in the area of eco-driving

The range of Green Skills qualifications on offer is impressive, Valerie Cowman, manager Cork College of FET-Bishopstown Campus says: 'Green Skills micro-qualifications are an excellent path for a company beginning their sustainability journey. Climate change and environmental sustainability are one of the most pressing issues of our time. We are delighted to support businesses to upskill in this area.'

John Fitzgibbons, director of Further Education and Training Cork ETB stated: 'These awards are micro-qualifications, bite-sized unit of learning. However, they have a macro impact for the business, individuals and the wider community. Learners who complete these micro-qualifications will have the skills to make the workplace, home and community more sustainable.'

How do I enrol?

Enrolment is open on the following:

Resource Efficiency for a Sustainable Workplace will start on April 12th for five weeks. To apply go to www.fetchcourses.ie and enter code 438247

Environmental Sustainability Awareness in the Workplace will start on Wednesday evening April 10th for seven weeks. To apply go to www.fetchcourses.ie and enter code 423092

Circular Economy in the Workplace will start on February 15th for 6 weeks. To apply go to www.fetchcourses.ie and enter code 438235

Alternatively, any of the micro-qualifications can be delivered to a group of a minimum of six employees in the workplace at a time and place that suits your business.

Where can I find out more?

To find out more, email [email protected]