Bandon Motors new Peugeot dealers in West Cork

FOUNDED in 1988 by Bob Clarke, Bandon Motors has been a stalwart of the business community of West Cork for the last 36 years.

Now the company is embarking on a new chapter of its existence. With Bob’s son Seán having recently returned from Dublin to take up the position of operations manager at the family business, they have also become the new Peugeot dealers for the area and will be launching a dedicated Peugeot showroom (to add to their existing Ford dealership) for the launch week that begins on March 19th.

To celebrate, Seán says, ‘anyone who buys a new car from the complete Peugeot range during their launch fortnight, will receive a €500 voucher for Inchydoney Lodge & Spa, outside Clonakilty, as well as a further €500 voucher towards their next purchase or trade-in at Bandon Motors’.

Furthermore, anyone who takes one of the smart new Peugeot motors for a test drive, will be automatically entered into a draw for a €500 Inchydoney Lodge & Spa voucher.

The full range of Peugeot cars will be on display in the showroom; which will be a temporary one until a new showroom is built over the next two years.

‘We’re planning to build a new dedicated showroom on the Clonakilty Road in display Bandon,’ says Seán.

‘We’re very excited about it all and very proud to represent the Peugeot brand going forward,’ says Seán.

‘It’s also great to be able to offer our customers such great perks, and the vouchers totalling €1,000 are in addition to the great deals on Peugeot cars in the month of March anyway; where they can purchase cars with finance starting from 1.9% - the lowest available – and a 3-year Service Pack’.

‘With the Peugeot range, over the last 6 months and for the next 12 months ahead, every vehicle will have had either a new launch or a facelift’. The news that Ian Carey is working in the showroom is music to the ears of anyone who has known him during his 20 years of selling Peugeot cars, giving him unrivalled expertise in the quality French marque.

‘Peugeot has never had such a strong line-up,’ says Ian, ‘with every model getting a fresh new look for 2024’.

Dealer principal Bob Clarke said that ‘they were very proud to have secured the Peugeot franchise in the Cork region. As a business, we pride ourselves on the customer-first approach. We have proudly served the people of Cork over the course of the last 35 years and look forward to continuing to do so, representing the Peugeot brand in the area’.

‘We employ over 30 people in the business,” says Seán, “and we’re still expanding and currently recruiting … we’re a one-stop-shop too - we do sales, service, parts and finance and we also have a large commercial range’.

Bandon Motors has always prided itself as a company that puts customers first - something that has been recognised in their President’s Prize for Customer Service for their Ford dealership.

As the new Peugeot dealership begins, that commitment to people is already front and centre.

Bandon Motors

Clonakilty Rd, Roundhill,

Bandon, Co. Cork P72 FP96

Phone: (023) 884 4422

www.bandonmotors.ie