Clonakilty's Cian Hurley named in Ireland squad for U20 Six Nations

CLONAKILTY’S Cian Hurley has been named in the 37-man Ireland U20 squad for the upcoming Six Nations Championship.

The 19-year-old University of Limerick student, who plays with Garryowen, is one of five Munster players named in the Ireland panel for the championship, which kicks off on Friday, January 31st against Scotland at Irish Independent Park (kick-off 7.15pm, live on RTÉ2).

Hurley, who was born in South Africa, spent his formative years in Johannesburg where his parents, Eoin and Catherine, moved to work before returning to West Cork when their son turned 13.

There were two West Cork men – John Hodnett from Rosscarbery and Josh Wycherley of Kealkill – on the Ireland U20 squad that won the 2019 U20 Six Nations crown.

Ireland are home to Scotland (January 31st), Wales (February 7th) and Italy (March 6th) at Irish Independent Park, and face away tests against England (February 21st) and France (March 13th).