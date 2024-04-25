Jake McCarthy advances at Euro rowing championships

Jake McCarthy clinching first place in his heat of the Lightweight Men's Singles at the European Rowing Championship in Hungary on Thursday.

The Skibbereen native left it to the final sprint to not only move into the top two direct qualifying spots but also into the leading position. He will take stopping in Sunday’s final.

There was a new adventure for Olympic hero and Skibbereen Rowing Club star Paul O'Donovan in the European Rowing Championships in Szeged, Hungary on Thursday, as he competed in the heavyweight single scull category.

O'Donovan's lightweight doubles partner, Fintan McCarthy, is recovering from illness so the pair were unable to compete in that event.

O'Donovan opted to try his hand in the heavyweight single sculls in Fintan's absence. O'Donovan stayed within the pack for the first half of the race and built up speed coming towards the 2000m mark. Crossing the line in third place, he will race in the repechage on Friday, where a place for two crews in the A/B semi-final is up for grabs.

Margaret Cremen of UCC RC finished second in the Lightweight Women's Single preliminary race. She normally competes in the Lightweight Women's Double with partner Aoife Casey, but due to illness, the pair could not race together this weekend. Cremen had a strong start and after leading early on eventually finished in second place, and can look forward to Sunday’s final.

The Women's Double of Alison Bergin of Fermoy RC and Zoe Hyde of Tralee RC were the first to hit the water on Thursday claiming a second-place finish in their heat. They move onto the repechage on Friday, where the top four crews will progress to the A final.