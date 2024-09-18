Young champ Molly living life with no limits

A PASSAGE West teenager has been chosen as one of Enable Ireland’s Life with No Limits Champions.

Fourteen-year-old Molly Marshall, who was born with Cerebral Palsy, attends Enable Ireland’s Children’s Services at Curraheen Road in Carrigrohane, and is a sports fanatic.

Her schedule is packed with sporting activities that keep her busy almost every day of the week.

From 100m and 200m races, triathlons and discus, to basketball and swimming, she does it all!

Molly, who competes as a para-athlete, was selected by Enable Ireland to be their ‘Life with no Limits’ champion for the month of September.

Molly is the Cork champion but there are four others: Aishling Arthur in Limerick; Ger O’Connor in Kerry; Josh Moore also in Kerry; and Finn Dempsey in Dublin.

By naming them champions, they have the opportunity to share their life experiences, as well as raise much-needed funds to support the charity’s work.

Molly said her relationship with sports started when she was just five years old.

‘I remember seeing a poster in Enable Ireland for a club called Rebel Wheelers. Then, I went to a Sports Ability Open Day and Rebel Wheelers were there. I got talking to them and I decided to try the club. And I absolutely loved it,’ she said.

‘My passion for running started there and then I joined Junior Parkrun in Cobh with my younger sister, Nell. It was here that I learnt about Ballymore Cobh Athletics Club from some of the Parkrun volunteers. Nell and I didn’t think twice about joining!

‘At Ballymore Cobh AC, I got to try even more athletics. Sprinting is the best and the 100m and 200m are my favourite events. I’m very competitive with myself. I love to beat my personal best.

‘I’ve also had the opportunity to compete in both mainstream and para competitions. In 2023, I got to take part in my first international competition. I was chosen by the Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA) to compete and represent Ireland at the AA National Junior Para Athletics Championships in Coventry, England.

‘I went with my mum, dad, and Nell and we had an amazing time. It was exciting to be there with so many athletes who had different levels of ability,’ she said.

‘Competing in a professional championship felt like a step-up and it was great to compete against people I didn’t know. Plus, I won gold medals in all three events for my disability classification - the Para 100m, shot put, and discus!

‘I was lucky enough to be chosen again in 2024 where I entered the 100m, 200m, and discus.

‘Being part of an athletics club is a brilliant social experience. I have made many friends from Cork and all over the country through competing.

‘At the same time, it is good to have some healthy competition and someone to chase! I work hard at athletics and I’m proud to have set an Irish record in the 60m indoor at the Track and Field Live event,’ said Molly, who will next be competing in the IWA Grand Prix in Waterford.

Enable Ireland provides vital therapy and support services for over 13,000 children and adults with disabilities. Their services for children with disabilities and their families cover all aspects of a child’s physical, educational, and social development from early infancy through adolescence.

For adults, they offer a range of services which include day care, training, personal development, supported and independent living, and social and leisure activities.

Maria Desmond, Enable Ireland’s regional fundraising manager said the campaign gives the children a platform and allows them to share their stories.

People can support the September campaign by making a purchase in one of their charity shops or by donating online at www.enableireland.ie.

With the support of many Transition Year students from schools around Cork, the public can also donate or purchase trolley disks or other merchandise.

The public can also support Enable Ireland by giving to volunteers collecting for the charity during the month of September.

In addition, people are welcome to drop a bag of quality pre-loved items into their local Enable Ireland shop or clothing bank as part of the charity’s Give Up Clothes for Good campaign.